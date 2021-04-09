Strong to severe storms possible tonight

It was warm and breezy out there today and you could almost sense a storm system is on the way.

Most of the evening should remain dry, so i do not foresee any real issues if you have any evening plans.

Much of Acadiana remains under a slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) to see severe weather later tonight... Only exception is the coastal parishes who are under a marginal risk (level 1).

Our primary concerns are going to be damaging straight-line winds and hail as the storm cluster pushes through.

An isolated tornado can not be ruled out as well.

Models continue to differ on timing on the arrival of the showers and storms since the event is currently in the developing stages.

Bradley NAM model

After midnight through about daybreak on Saturday morning is when we can expect the storm cluster to roll on through.

A severe weather event is never ideal at night since most will be sleeping.

That is why it is important to make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts and that your phone/devices are not on silent mood.

Of course, you can download the katc weather app for the latest information.

Rain estimates are in the 1/2"-1.25" range, but I would expect locally higher amounts, especially in heavier thunderstorms.

Bradley Rain Totals

The good news is that the bulk of this activity will start to wrap up for most of us around the mid-morning time frame on our Saturday.

Expect gradual clearing skies throughout the day as afternoon highs push the lower 80s.

Should end up being a pretty nice day!

Bradley weekend forecast

Even nicer conditions heading into Sunday with mainly sunny skies in place.

After a cool start in the lower 50s on Sunday morning, we will still manage to get into the lower 80s by the afternoon, but the humidity will be noticeably lower out there which will make things feel that much nicer!

Monday looks relatively quiet, but daily rain chances will be returning to the forecast through the rest of next week.

