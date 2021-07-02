Stormy start to the 4th; Tracking Hurricane Elsa in the Caribbean

A frontal trough is advancing southward this afternoon with showers and storms developing along and out ahead of it.

That feature will continue to push into the region this afternoon and evening.

As it taps into a moist environment with sufficient low-level moisture in place, expect a good chance of scattered showers and storms.

Some locally heavy downpours, gusty winds could accompany a few of the storms this evening although we are not hatched in for any severe weather.

A few spotty showers could remain possible through the rest of the overnight period into tomorrow morning as overnight lows drop into the mid-70s.

That front will remain stalled out across the region on Saturday which will serve as the focal point for a healthy scattering of those scattered showers and storms.

Bradley HRRR Model

Highest rain chances will be along and south of the highway 190 corridor.

Again, some locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots, so keep that in mind.

Bradley HRRR Rain Estimates

With any luck, that boundary will drop far enough south on Sunday to keep the bulk of the storm activity offshore as some drier air tries to work in.

However, with daytime heating, there still will be scattered showers and storms across the region.

Rain chances will sit in the 40% range.

The front will start to back up on us by the first parts of next week with elevated rain chances returning.

The rest of the week looks like a typical summertime pattern with hopefully slightly lower rain chances by the following.

Of course, we are still keeping an eye on Hurricane Elsa, so be sure to check out the tropical breakdown below...

Have a great holiday weekend!

In the Tropics:

Hurricane Elsa continues to move at a very fast pace with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Bradley Hurricane Elsa Track

The track (and most computer models) continues to take it through the Caribbean and eventually interacting with Cuba where it may weaken a bit.

It is then expected to make a turn to the N/NE toward the west Florida coast as a tropical storm between the Bermuda High and a weakness in the atmosphere to the north that is expected to take shape.

Bradley Big Picture

However, timing is key and exactly when all of those pieces come together (and thus the turn of the storm) is still a bit uncertain at this point.

Although, there has been a good amount of agreement in the computer model data up to this point, so that allows us to build at least some amount of confidence in the forecast.

The storm still does not pose any threat to Acadiana, but you know us, we'll continue to monitor things for you so stay tuned!

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time

