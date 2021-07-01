Storms likely Friday afternoon/Elsa approaching Eastern Caribbean

Showers and storms will likely be on the increase for Acadiana by Friday afternoon/evening as a frontal boundary drops southward into the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although the Storm Prediction Center is not forecasting any severe weather for our area, some storms late Friday could be capable of producing strong and gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized torrential downpours.

Rain chances will gradually diminish later into Friday night, but lingering storms will be a good bet moving into Saturday, especially earlier in the day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But with any luck, the frontal system could sink far enough south into the Northern Gulf of Mexico which could allow for slightly lower rain chances Sunday.

Rainfall totals between Friday and Saturday will likely be in the 1-2" range for most of us, but there will likely be some rain hot-spots of 3-4".

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elevated rain chances will return Monday through Wednesday as the same boundary waddles slowly back to the north.

There are hints in our longer range guidance that rain chances may decrease toward the end of next week into more directly into the following weekend...which should translate to hotter temperatures.

Look for highs in the near term to push the upper 80s Friday, but will likely top out into the low-mid 80s this weekend...it won't be much cooler at night, although we could dip into the lower 70s for the early morning hours this weekend.

Highs in the 90s should return toward the end of next week and into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa was moving rapidly west-northwestward near 29 mph and will likely reach the Eastern Caribbean Friday.

The storm track remains through the Caribbean Sea with a northward turn early next week toward the Southeastern/Eastern Gulf of Mexico with potential primary impacts along the Gulf Coast over the Florida Peninsula.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The track is by no means set in stone and interactions with landmasses, and in particular Cuba, could alter its future track and intensity.

For now, the National Hurricane Center maintains Elsa as a tropical storm through the next 5 day due to its fast movement and possible land interactions ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But it should be noted, that the GFS and several hurricane models do strengthen Elsa to a hurricane...so that is certainly a possibility down the line.

For now, it appears that Louisiana should not be impacted by this storm, but as always the forecast can change.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel