Storms come to an end this evening; nice weather through rest of week

Expect scattered showers and storms to clear the region later on this evening.

The rest of the night looks to remain relatively quiet as temperatures fall back into the mid-60s.

Rain chances will sit at around 20% overnight and through early Wednesday morning, mainly for a few scattered showers along the coastal parishes.

The rest of our Wednesday looks pretty good with mostly sunny skies returning by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be topping out slightly cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Bradley Temperatures

Lower humidity and some nice weather will be in store for the end of the week.

Morning lows will be starting out in the upper 50s to lower 60s for Thursday and Friday mornings.

Bradley Temperatures

Plentiful sunshine can be expected for both Thursday and Friday as temperatures top out in the lower 80s.

Bradley Temperatures

Mostly sunny skies going into Saturday with temperatures once again climbing into the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Isolated rain chances return on Sunday, and really, daily rain chances will remain in the mix going into next week as well.

That pattern is looking more and more like early summer for sure...

