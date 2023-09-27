Staying quite warm, but getting drier with lower humidity

The weather pattern across Acadiana will be getting drier but will still quite warm into the weekend and beyond.

A weak frontal trough will slowly push through the Acadiana area Thursday eventually ushering in lower dew points, thus lower humidity, but we won't find much temperature relief except for more pleasant nights and mornings.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures will continue in the low-mid 90s through the weekend while night-time/morning lows drop closer to 70° in Lafayette, and mid-upper 60s elsewhere, especially across the northern Acadiana parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will drop to 5% or less starting Thursday with little hope for any rain at least over the next 8-9 days.

Unfortunately, with lower dew points, humidity and with a fresher northeasterly to easterly breeze, the drought and fire danger will only worsen into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There are some subtle hints developing in the more reliable mid-range forecast models of a possible front somewhere in the second week of October...but we'll need to see more consistent model trends in the days ahead.

Until then, consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics haven't changed much this week with Tropical Storm Philippe looking to weaken as it approaches the Caribbean, while the system right on Philippe's heels (91L) is expected to develop before the week is done, but ultimately stay in the open Atlantic.

The next name on the list will be Rina.

Rob Perillo/KATC

With each passing day it continues to look better and better for the Gulf of Mexico...at least through mid-October!

