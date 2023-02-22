Spring warmth, plenty of clouds into the weekend

Acadiana will continue to see plenty of cloud cover accompanied by spring-like warmth into the weekend.

The region and much of the Southeast U.S. continues to see mild and a relatively benign weather pattern while much of the Western and Northern U.S. continue to deal with a sprawling blizzard/winter storm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Locally, look for winds to gradually diminish (after gusting to 40 mph Wednesday afternoon) across the region overnight which should open the door for a better chance of fog as clouds gradually get lower toward daybreak allowing for reduced visibility.

Any shower activity on Power Doppler 3 should diminish during the early evening hours.

Temperatures at night through the morning hours over the next several days will reside near the 70° mark...some 20° above normal.

After some fog and overcast skies Thursday morning (maybe mixed with an early mist), look for another mostly cloudy day with a few brief intervals possible into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This should help our temperatures to rise to near 80°...a reading we've not seen since mid-January.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Normal highs this time of year should be in the upper 60s.

Little change in the pattern is anticipated into the weekend with the exception of perhaps a few more intervals of afternoon sun helping to inch our high temperatures a little further into lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There might be an isolated daytime shower Thursday through Sunday, but our chances look to be no higher than 10-15% on any given day.

Change arrives Monday in the form of a slightly better chance of showers and/or a thunderstorm (near 30-40% at this time) associated with a tail end of a front.

Behind Monday's front, temperatures will cool slightly during the day but should be chillier at night dropping into the 50s for a couple of nights before conditions warm for the rest of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While still too far out for any forecast confidence, a strong storm system with a potential severe weather component, could be Acadiana's next significant weather-maker toward the end of next week. We'll see.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In the near term though you can pack away the heavier winter weather gear...it's looking mild with a few brief and inconsequential "chill-downs" into next month.

For now, we do not see any 30s in the longer term forecast models, but as always, it's prudent not to give into the temptation to planting spring gardens until mid-March.

