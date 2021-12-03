Spring-like weather continues; more unsettled into next week

The calendar says early December, but the weather has other ideas.

Temperatures will continue to run above normal through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Overnight lows will settle into the middle 50s.

Similar to this morning, fog will develop late tonight and into Friday morning.

It'll likely be dense in spots, so you will want to give yourself some extra time on the roadways.

The fog will lift out of the area by mid-morning.

More clouds can be expected throughout Friday as temperatures climb into the middle 70s.

Fog will likely stick with us for our mornings through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will continue to push the middle and upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances this weekend will only sit in the 10-20% range.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be likely Sunday night into Monday morning as a front moves in.

It'll be one of those days where we hit our high temperatures (lower 70s) in the morning, and then readings will fall throughout the second half of the day.

However, we are looking at more of a changeable weather pattern next week, meaning things will be moving along pretty quickly.

So, we'll be back into the 70s on Tuesday with a few showers possible.

Another scattering of showers and storms associated with another front will arrive sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Exact timing is still somewhat up in the air at this point (5-7 days out).

Furthermore, where exactly that boundary drapes across the area will have an impact on our temperatures.

For now, I am favoring milder conditions, but we'll see how the pattern evolves with time...

Bottom line.. we will be turning more unsettled next week compared to this week for sure.

A few showers could linger into the latter parts of the week as well.

Have a good one!