Spring-like warmth; Thursday night weather-maker

Unseasonably warm spring-like weather will continue for Acadiana through Thursday before an energetic front arrives, along with a potential severe weather threat by Thursday night.

A nice dose of more appropriate early March weather should follow Friday into the weekend.

In the near term, expect another mild night with the threat of fog developing, especially along and south of a frontal boundary that has been stalled and draped across Southwest to Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lows tonight through Tuesday morning will range mostly in the mid-upper 60s, except closer to lower 60s, perhaps upper 50s in the northern-most Acadiana parishes just behind the stalled frontal system that will drift back to the north Tuesday.

And after any morning fog and/or clouds, look for a partly sunny day for the area Tuesday with high temperatures once again reaching the lower to possibly the mid-80s.

The record high for February 28 is 85° set in 2011.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy southerly winds can be expected Tuesday afternoon but the winds won't be nearly as strong and gusty as they were Monday.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as our next weather-maker (poised of the West Coast) makes a run for our region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The risk of scattered showers and a few storms should increase during the latter part of Thursday, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible for portions of Acadiana into Thursday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the Storm Prediction Center, Acadiana hatched in for a slight to enhanced risk (northern parishes)...levels 2/3 out of 5.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The severe weather threat into Thursday night will be more pronounced in the especially toward Central and Northern Louisiana...stay tuned!

Best guess for the greatest risk of severe storms for Acadiana looks to be around midnight Thursday night...give or take 3-6 hours.

After the storms Thursday night, look for cooler weather to spill back into the area and it should feel more like early March.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated Friday into the weekend with highs closer to where they should be this time of year, in the low-mid 70s.

There will be a chill back into the night time periods with morning lows closer to the mid-upper 40s for a couple of nights.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

It does look to warm back up next week, but long range projections do bring a little taste of winter temperatures for a few days, with lows possibly threatening the 30s around the Ides of (mid-) March...give or take a few days.

------------------------------------------------------------

