Spring-like temperatures this week; unsettled weekend

Much warmer than normal weather is expected for Acadiana this week with a change to a more unsettled, and possibly wet period for this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect a milder overnight period under mostly cloudy skies.

Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Some patchy fog will be possible in spots overnight and tomorrow night as the atmosphere moistens, but cloud cover should limit some of the fog potential.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will also limit the viewing locally of the Geminids Meteor shower which peaks tonight, but if there a few clear spots late, the best time to look will be after 2am...after the moon sets...just look up facing north.

Tomorrow will bring more clouds, but a sun and cloud mix is expected into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures across the area tomorrow will be in balmy the upper 70s.

It should be even milder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows closer to the mid-60s...which is near normal for our daytime highs this time of year!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Normal temperatures for this time of year are for lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s...and we look to stay some 15-20° above normal for the rest of the week.

Expect much the same Wednesday through Friday with partly to at times mostly cloudy skies accompanied by daytime highs nearing the lower 80s by the end of the week...a few records may be threatened late this week.

Rain chances will stay near 10% or less through Thursday, near 20% Friday with the weekend looking wetter at some point or points.

A frontal system will slowly be sagging southward through Louisiana this weekend which will keep plenty of clouds in the forecast along with the eventual chance of scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Models remain at odds on when that front and best rain chances will arrive this weekend.

Beyond the weekend, there may still be some lingering rain chances Monday followed by fair skies through mid-week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

It should get cooler by the end of the weekend/early next week but the preliminary blush on Christmas, per the GFS model is showing daytime highs close to the 80° mark for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

Hopes of a white Christmas locally in Acadiana are right about in the once in a 2000 year range, or near 0.05%...and this year they won't be that good!

------------------------------------------------------------

