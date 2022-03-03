Spring-like into the weekend; changes next week

Warmer, spring-like weather continues to expected for Acadiana into the weekend, but changes, starting with showers and storms on Monday, will be likely into next week.

In the near term, with most of the clouds we experienced Thursday moving out of the region overnight, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with lows dropping into the mid-40s by Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few patches of fog will be possible anywhere in the area for Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday looks to be a beautiful spring-like day with mostly sunny skies warming our afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This weekend will become breezy and more humid as low pressure in the Plains gets cranking.

There may be the opportunity for a few brief isolated showers during the mid-morning/midday hours for both Saturday and Sunday, but any shower activity won't be too disruptive with rain chances 20% or less.

Look for gusty southerly winds this weekend in thee 15-25 mph range with a few gusts near 30 mph during the day/afternoon, while it will be less breezy at night, but also allowing for our temperatures to moderate into the upper 50s Saturday morning and mid-60s for Sunday and Monday mornings.

By Monday, a strong cold front is expected to arrive generating a good chance of showers and a few locally heavy thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While severe storms are not currently anticipated, a few storms may be capable of producing strong and gusty winds...stay tuned if this should change.

Further into next week our pattern looks to stay unsettled with some rain chances likely through mid-week.

A strong cold front may arrive by next Friday bringing back a little bit of a winter chill back to the Acadiana area for the following weekend.

We might not be done with morning temperatures in the 30s quite yet!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, in today's Climate Notes:

According to the latest Drought Monitor all of Acadiana is now in a severe to extreme drought.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After the wettest period from May to September on record in 2021 (54.58"), we've observed the driest October-February period in the last 22 years.

Acadiana has a rain deficit of more than a foot since last fall.

Of course around here, we can make the deficit up in a day or two once into the warm season, but for now...we're too dry!

We continue to observe more climate extremes in Louisiana, and this is another case in point.

------------------------------------------------------------

