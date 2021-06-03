Soggy saga for Acadiana continues

The soggy saga for Acadiana is very likely to continue and most likely amplify into the weekend as deeper tropical moisture and more upper energy is expected to contribute to our ongoing wet weather pattern.

In the near term, expect showers and storms to gradually diminish into the overnight hours with temperatures holding in the lower 70s while we remain enveloped in a rather humid atmosphere.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a good bet again Friday (near 70%) with activity most likely firing-up mid-late morning and continuing into the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Locally heavy downpours of a couple of inches will be possible in spots.

More upper level energy and deeper tropical moisture will works its way into the region Friday night into the weekend allowing for even higher rain chances...perhaps even at night.

Rain chances Saturday and Sunday look to be 80% or higher with the increased threat of locally very heavy downpours that could lead to localized street flooding at the very least.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's grounds remain saturated coming off a record spring and the 2nd wettest May on record, so with the increased threat of heavier storms, the risk of flash flooding may increase as well.

Unfortunately this pattern shows little sign of easing until the mid-latter part of next week.

Rainfall totals over the next week per the Weather Prediction Center are expected to be in the 5-7" range...this means there could be isolated spots that see up to double that amount over the 7 day period.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Today's European model shows much the same, with the threat of rainfall totals possibly nearing 10" in spots...let's hope it doesn't all come in one day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A flash flood "watch" may be necessary for portions of the Acadiana area before the weekend is done.

Longer range models do indicate that drier weather should return to the region as high pressure banks in from the east which should lead to nicer weather next weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Unfortunately the same models show a deeper slug of tropical moisture coming out of the tropics heading toward our part of the Gulf of Mexico in the 13-16 day forecast period.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel