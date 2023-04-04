Soaking rains & storms by the end of the week

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid weather will continue for Acadiana into Wednesday, while rain chances and the risk of locally heavy rains are expected to gradually increase into Friday.

In the near term, expect more unseasonably warm and humid conditions for the area overnight with temperatures hovering in the "mid-summer zone" of mid-70s...that should be our normal highs for this time of year!

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid day with the slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm at 20-30%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will likely top out in the mid-upper 80s.

A front will be on the way Thursday, more than likely sparking off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (50-60%) into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A series of disturbances embedded in the sub-tropical jet-stream will interact with a nearly stationary frontal boundary to produce more widespread showers and thunderstorms into Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This pattern will continue Friday night into at least early Saturday, setting up the possibility of the best rains we've see in Acadiana pretty much for the entire calendar year.

Models and other guidance continues to point the threat of flooding rains could develop just to the west and northwest of Acadiana, particularly into Southeast Texas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals locally based on the Euro and GFS models look to be roughly 2-4" for portions of Acadiana between Thursday and Saturday, while locally higher amounts will be possible, especially into Southeast Texas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain and storms look to taper perhaps by later Saturday afternoon with lingering clouds a good bet into Easter Sunday.

Easter looks for the most part dry and mostly cloudy at this time, but there could still be some lower end rain chances possible.

It looks to get more pleasant, drier and eventually rather warm in the afternoons into next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

