Slightly milder Tuesday; mid-week front to usher in another shot of cool, dry air

After mostly sunny skies across the area today, clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight as an upper-level disturbance pushes through.

Bradley HRRR

That feature could also help to generate a few scattered, light showers through the overnight period, but nothing that will amount to much.

In fact, the disturbance will be out of here by daybreak tomorrow and it will be back to mostly sunny skies throughout our Tuesday as temperatures push the middle 70s.

Humidity will be a touch higher, but honestly still very comfortable out there.

A cold front will move through the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Bradley Temperatures

It won't be bringing much fanfare with it in regard to precipitation, but it will be dropping our temperatures slightly.

More noticeably, the front will usher in another shot of dry, low humidity air.

After a start in the mid-upper 40s on Wednesday morning, temperatures will settle into the middle 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Again, very comfortable conditions will be in place.

We'll have to enjoy and soak up these days while we have them because we know higher humidity days are not too far away.

Another really nice stay will be in store on Thursday.

After a chilly start in the middle 40s, high temperatures will find their way into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Increased rain chances return late Friday afternoon into at least early Saturday morning as our next upper trough approaches.

Bradley Upper-Level Pattern

Timing on the rain can still change a bit, so we'll continue to monitor the trends in the days ahead.

Bradley Long-Range Euro

There could be a few healthier storms as well, so we'll watch that.

A ridge of high pressure will look to build in by the end of the weekend into the first parts of next week paving the way for nicer weather conditions.

It will be warmer into next week as temperatures push the lower 80s.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel