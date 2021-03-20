Slightly milder Sunday; Definitive change in the pattern on the way next week

Clouds have been hanging tough and hard to shake the last couple of days keeping temperatures in the 50s.

It will be another cool night with temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s.

Clouds will be around on Sunday, but we remain cautiously optimistic that we will see more intervals of sun compared to the last couple of days.

It will be slightly milder as well as east-southeasterly flow gets established by the afternoon.

Expect temperatures to push the upper 60s to near 70°.

Breezy southerly winds will drive temperatures into the low-mid 70s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

(Bradley) Short-Term Graf

A light shower can't be ruled out on Monday, but better rain chances arrive Monday night/Tuesday morning as a frontal boundary approaches the region.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected for Tuesday, some of which could be on the heavier side with locally heavy rainfall possible.

That front won't actually push through the area, so we'll stay mild and unsettled through the middle parts of next week.

Rain chances stay somewhat elevated for Wednesday, but especially as we head into Thursday as another upper-level disturbance and associated surface feature work along that stalled frontal boundary.

(Bradley) Euro long range

Strong to severe storms may be possible, but it is still a little to early to say for sure.

We will keep you updated in the days ahead as the forecast starts to come into better focus.

Locally heavy rainfall estimates will be possible for the Tues.-Thurs. time period.

Exact totals for specific locations are still murky at this time since we are still a few days out.

(Bradley) Euro rain estimates

However, models continue to zone in on SE LA and into Mississippi for the heaviest rainfall totals, but a good soaking still looks likely across Acadiana.

Sunshine returns for next Friday as high pressure builds into the area.

Clouds look to build back in as we head into next weekend.

