Slightly better chance of showers Wednesday

Acadiana will continue to see a typical late spring weather pattern Wednesday along with a slightly better chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak upper level disturbance advancing eastward from Texas will allow for a little more in the way of atmospheric instability which should translate to slightly better coverage of scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms into Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances should increase into the 30-40% range with any activity not expected to last too terribly long.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s again Wednesday after a morning start near 70°.

The aforementioned disturbance should move east of us Thursday and will be supplanted by a weak ridge of high pressure into Friday lowering the prospect of a shower down to 15% or less to finish out the week.

Highs will continue in the mid-80s for the rest of the week.

A stronger upper disturbance and weak frontal boundary is expected to approach Acadiana from the north this weekend likely generating a better chance of storms Saturday.

With any luck the system will bring in some drier more comfortable air Sunday into Memorial Day (per the Euro Model)...but the GFS models wants to back the boundary back on our region Sunday into Monday thereby keeping rain chances in the forecast for those days.

For now, we will play it that the system moves out and gives us a nice Sunday and Monday...but as always, the forecast is subject to change in the 5-6 day period.

See the latest KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Finally, tonight through predawn Wednesday Acadiana will get to see a Super Flower Moon...this is the brightest super moon of the year.

It will also be known as a "Blood Moon" because it will come with a lunar eclipse with it toward daybreak Wednesday.

Unfortunately here in Acadiana we won't get to see the full effects of the eclipse as our part of the world falls within the "penumbral" shadow which should only dull the moon's brightness...primarily between 3:47 am and when the moon sets at 6:14 am.

The eclipse will be better viewed in the Western U.S. with the only Western Alaska and Hawaii getting to see the total eclipse in the United States.

Enjoy the brightness of the moon anyway as it rises at 7:27 pm Tuesday night!

More on the eclipse here.

