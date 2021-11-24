Showers Thanksgiving, cooler/changeable pattern into weekend

It will be a mild Thanksgiving for Acadiana along with scattered showers ahead of a cool front a good bet into the afternoon and evening hours.

Thereafter, it will be a changeable pattern with breezy and cooler conditions Friday while a secondary disturbance could bring a better batch of rain to the area by Saturday night.

In the near term, it will be a mild evening and overnight period for the area with temperatures holding in the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase toward daybreak Thursday.

Thanksgiving will be be initially mild with temperatures reaching the mid-70s before clouds thicken and showers arrive ahead, along and immediately behind a cool front.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will peak near 70% Friday afternoon/evening but do not expect a whole lot of rain as rain totals once again are looking to be near 1/4 of an inch or less in most spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy and cooler conditions with decreasing clouds are expected for our Friday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s after a morning start in the low-mid 40s.

Friday night/Saturday morning looks to be the coldest period over the next week with temperatures dropping into the mid-upper 30s depending on any high cloud cover.

Frost could be a possibility Saturday morning for portions of Acadiana primarily for the northern parishes northward into CenLa.

This weekend's forecast continues to evolve with a disturbance pushing toward the area into Saturday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This means we'll see a mostly cloudy and cool Saturday with rain an increasing possibility into Saturday night.

In fact, the Euro Model is yielding a decent soaking for Acadiana with 1/2-1" of rain or more possible...the GFS is less bullish on rain totals but also indicates a good chance rain developing into Saturday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rain potential Saturday night could be the best rains we'll see for the entire month of November considering Lafayette is sitting at only a third of an inch of rain so far for the month.

There remains a fair bit of uncertainty for the weekend forecast but it does appear that we'll see the sun return for Sunday afternoon.

The cool pattern this weekend will continue into early next week with a moderating temperatures trend toward the end of the week before the next front arrives around next Friday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

