Showers, storms tonight; Back to winter Thursday, brief window for wintry precipitation Thursday night

BIG CHANGES on the way.

It all starts with a line of showers and storms tonight as a cold front sweeps through.

Bradley Graf motion

Some of the storms could contain damaging winds.

A much colder air mass will filter in behind on Thursday.

Expect temperatures to only be in the upper 30s to lowers 40s by the afternoon.

Bradley Temperatures

Winds will be quite gusty out of the north putting wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s.. BRRR

Things get a little more interesting Thursday night/early Friday morning as an upper-level feature traverses the area.

Bradley Graf model

That could be enough lift to generate precipitation/overrunning moisture.

At the same time, temperatures will be falling to near freezing.

Bradley Temperatures

So, there is a brief window where we COULD see rain transition to freezing rain and/or sleet with any moisture that is available, granted light in nature. (Atmospheric profiles do not support snow).

Bradley HRRR Model

Any ice accumulations appear to be light and minimal at this time--->0.10 or less.

Thurs. night/Fri. morning Graf Ice Accumulations

However, it still could be enough to produce slick spots in certain areas Friday morning, so we'll have to watch that.

Issued for SE LA Winter Weather Advisory

As we all know, timing of the moisture (if any) overlapping with the cold air is crucial when it comes to whether or not we see winter precipitation down here.

Thus, the forecast is always evolving and we'll know more in the next 12-24 hours.

Stay with us for the very latest!

Regardless, expect the coldest stretch of weather so far this winter season in the days ahead!

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s Friday morning and we'll only warm into the lower 40s Friday afternoon as skies gradually clear.

Temperatures heading for the mid-upper 20s Friday night/Saturday morning with clear skies in place.

Outdoor, exposed pipes may need to be protected.

And of course, always important to make sure the pets have a warm place to stay as well.

Sunshine will be back Saturday with highs a little warmer in the upper 40s.

Low-mid 50s Sunday, and we'll call it mostly sunny.

Have a good rest of the week and stay warm!

