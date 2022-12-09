Showers/storms back for the weekend; bigger changes next week

Acadiana's sedate, foggy and unseasonably warm pattern is in for changes this weekend with showers and storms a good bet late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In the near term, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of Acadiana starting 9:00 pm Friday ending 9:00 am Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for visibilities by morning to drop to the 1/4-1/2 mile range with a few spots closer to 1/8 of a mile, especially near bodies of water.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures overnight will be near where our daytime highs should be this time of year, in the mid-60s.

The fog will lift to a more persistent cloud deck Saturday capping our high temperatures closer to the upper 70s versus the recent days in the low-mid 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances during the day Saturday will be less than 20%.

An upper disturbance carried in the sub-tropical jet stream from the Southwest is expected to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in Texas Saturday afternoon with activity rolling toward Acadiana by early Sunday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has portions of East Texas into Western Louisiana hatched in for a low end, "marginal" risk, level 1 out of 5, for the possibility of a few severe storms with this weekend's weather system.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The main concern would be for damaging winds and hail, perhaps a brief tornado. The risk for the rest of Acadiana is below "marginal" but not zero.

Highest rain chances look to arrive late Saturday night (after 2-3 am) and dominate into Sunday morning...but it appears that we may squeeze out a quieter but cloudy Sunday afternoon...overall another gray, dreary weekend.

Rain chances this weekend will increase to the 70-80% range very late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rainfall totals with this weekend's weather system for most will likely be 1/2" or less, but there could be some spots that catch an inch or more.

Expect temperatures to top out in the mid-upper 70s this weekend (a few degrees cooler Sunday) while lows remain in the low-mid 60s.

Acadiana will get a bit of a break Monday into the first part of Tuesday as the next weather-maker begins to take shape in the West.

A large storm system will roll out of the Rockies early next week delivering wind and big snows across the northern US, and a substantial severe weather threat to the east with an accompanying cool front from the mid-southern Mississippi Valley.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The SPC has a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms for portions of Louisiana with this system Tuesday, with an enhanced risk as far south as Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers and potentially strong to severe storms should impact Acadiana primarily Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but scattered showers and a few storms could ignite by Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This risk of severe weather will likely continue through early Wednesday morning with drier conditions working their way into the region by the afternoon.

Portions of Acadiana could also see a good soaking with 1-3 inches possible with next week's system.

Behind Wednesday's front sharply colder conditions are expected to ooze into the region by the end of next week and into the following weekend.

Highs will be suppressed into the 50s while night-time/morning lows should dip into the mid-30s...light freezes may be possible then for the northern parishes of Acadiana.

The chilly weather could see some re-enforcement the week before Christmas, so for now it looks seasonably chilly for the holiday...but we don't see any winter precipitation on the horizon...but we can all dream!

For now consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

