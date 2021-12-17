Watch
Showers and storms likely Saturday afternoon/evening; winter chill to follow

Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 12-17-21
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 18:34:01-05

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows only in the mid-upper 60s.

Some fog/low clouds will be likely late tonight into Saturday morning.

Cold front arrives Saturday afternoon...

Highs will still be able to reach the upper 70s early in the afternoon before the front arrives.

2021-12-17_16-05-40.gif
Graf Model

Showers and storms a good bet for Acadiana Saturday afternoon/evening, although a few spotty showers will be possible through the morning hours.

There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for some severe weather.

Production Earth Design.png
Severe Weather Risk

Primary threat would be gusty winds along the squall line.

An isolated tornado threat exists, but does not appear likely due to lack of dynamics.

Extended HRRR Helicity.png
Tornado Spin Potential

Heavy rains will be possible at times.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
Rain Estimates

0.5"-1" of rainfall for most of us.

Winter chill returns for Sunday...

After a morning start in the mid-upper 40s, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 50s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob 24hr.png
Sunday Highs

Cloudy, chilly and occasional rain showers on Monday as highs remain in the 50s.

Full sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures get back to more seasonal values.

However, we'll quickly warm back up for the end of the week and heading into Christmas.

Highs will be back in the mid-upper 70s.

So, chances of a white Christmas are quickly dwindling.

The good news is that after Monday, we will stay dry through the Christmas weekend.

Warmer than normal conditions could stick around into the following week as well.

Have a great weekend everyone!

~Bradley

