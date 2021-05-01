Severe storms/Heavy rains possible late tonight into Sunday

All of Acadiana remains locked in for a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms late tonight and into Sunday.

Bradley Severe Storm Risk

All types of severe weather will be possible as a couple rounds of showers and storms push through the region tonight/tomorrow.

Timing looks to be ~ 3-9 a.m. across Acadiana with potentially additional activity forming by late morning and into portions of the afternoon.

Bradley Graf Model

Make sure to have ways to receive weather alerts in the event warnings are issued for the area.

*This is of the utmost importance when we are talking about storms moving in during pre-dawn hours.

Activity will start to settle down going into tomorrow evening.

Furthermore, we are under a Flash Flood Watch until noon on Sunday.

Bradley Flash Flood WATCH

1-3 inches of rain could be possible with locally higher amounts as well.

Bradley Graf Rain Estimates

The concern would be for these types of numbers to fall in a very short period of time over certain areas.

That could lead to flooding in low-lying areas or areas that are prone to flooding, so we'll have to watch that.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

High temperatures will settle into the upper 70s on Sunday.

We'll catch a break on Monday with rain chances sitting at around 20%.

It'll be warm as temperatures push the middle to perhaps upper 80s by the afternoon.

The break from the rain won't last long as another storm system will be poised to push the area on Tuesday.

That system could bring another threat for severe storms and heavy rainfall, so we'll continue to monitor that for you.

Bradley Euro Long-Range Rain Estimates

Some showers will look to linger into early Wednesday, but we should start to dry things out by the afternoon.

Much better weather will return as we round out next week and head into the following weekend.

Be sure to check the 10-day forecast for the latest!

