Several rounds of heavy rains, flooding possible Wednesday-Thursday

A potent storm storm system is expected to bring several rounds of locally heavy rains and storms to Acadiana by late Tuesday night, with an increasing flood risk into Wednesday, and overnight through early Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The slow-moving system will set up for repeated rounds of rains and storms with each round producing 1-2" per hour...and after 2-3 rounds, flooding concerns will increase.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has the area hatched in for a slight to moderate risk (levels 2 and 3 out of 4) of excessive rainfall.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thus, a Flood Watch is in effect for most of Acadiana through Thursday morning with rain totals generally reaching 4-7" across most of the area, with upwards of 6-8" possible across the northern/northwestern sections of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Very isolated amounts could reach 10" or more locally, but remains impossible to where that will manifest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Model guidance remains in sync with the latest WPC forecast, with the GRAF model continuing to pick up on potential hot spots of more than 10"...again do not pay attention to the specific values at certain locations, as what happens in the real world rarely verifies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The bottom line, prepare for the possibility of flooding and be extra cautious if traveling on the roads anytime from pre-dawn Wednesday through early Thursday, and stay with KATC and the KATC Weather App for the latest.

Power Doppler 3

In addition to the flood threat, the Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk of a few isolated severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be a few thunderstorms that might be capable of producing damaging winds and or hail any time it storms through Wednesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After a bit of a break Thursday afternoon into early Friday, another round of rain and a few storms will be possible Friday evening/night (heavy rains not expected) with activity ending early Saturday followed by a cooler and dry pattern for much of next week.

The next batch of rain thereafter may arrive by Friday February 2.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

