Settling into a routine summertime pattern this week; All is quiet in the tropics

An upper-level low spinning across Missouri and Iowa continues to provide atmospheric lift to generate showers and storms across the southeast with some of the activity extending into portions of Acadiana today.

The wild card today was some Saharan moving in from the Gulf.

It is also interesting to see how the dust interacts with the weather pattern this time of year.

Fair skies will be in place tonight as overnight lows drop into the middle 70s.

That upper-level feature will continue to linger around tomorrow, so a similar set-up will likely take shape with scattered downpours developing into the afternoon, especially for areas along and north of the interstate.

Bradley HRRR Model

Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds out there with a little bit of haze/dust mixed in as well.

High temperatures will top out near 90.

By Tuesday, a typical summertime pattern will take hold across Acadiana with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms developing for the afternoon as the sea-breeze kicks in.

That is the way it will go for the rest of the week with rain chances sitting around 40% just about each and every afternoon.

Temperatures will settle into to where they should for this time of year... nothing too out of the ordinary this week weather-wise!

In the tropics:

No new developments expected in at least the next 5 days.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

