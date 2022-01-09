Seasonably cool, nice stretch of weather

Any leftover rainfall will come to an end Sunday evening.

It'll be back to a winter chill tonight as lows drop into the lower 40s for most of us.

Tonight Overnight Lows

Brisk northerly winds will put wind chills in the 30s first thing Monday morning.

Bradley Wind forecast

Skies will gradually try and clear throughout the day, so we'll call it fair-partly cloudy.

Bradley Graf Model

Seasonably cool conditions Monday afternoon as highs only top out in the mid-upper 50s.

Winds will remain breezy out of the NNE.

Winds will start to relax tomorrow night and with clear skies in place, temperatures will head for the mid-30s Tuesday morning.

A patchy frost could be possible.

Mostly sunny into Tuesday as highs settle into the upper 50s.

More clouds, similar temperatures by Wednesday, but we stay dry.

In fact, it'll stay dry through the rest of the week.

We'll push the lower 70s by Friday.

Scattered rain chances return Saturday ahead of another frontal boundary.

Have a great week, y'all!