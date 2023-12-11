Seasonably cool, dry week; next weather-maker: Saturday

A seasonably cool and dry pattern will continue for Acadiana for the rest of the week before our next weather-maker arrives by this weekend.

In the near term, expect another chilly night into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid-upper 30s for most, but closer to the lower-mid-30s for the northern Acadiana parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Patchy frost may be possible just about anywhere in a rural environment, and especially the northern Acadiana parishes.

Another winner of day is on tap for the area Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, occasionally punctuated with some highs level cirrus clouds.

Seasonably cool temperatures will continue with highs Tuesday in the mid-60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The rest of the week will see the pattern ever so slowly moderate with a mixture of sun and high clouds, with clouds and breezier conditions becoming more prevalent toward the end of the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs will continue in the mid-60s through Friday with overnight/morning lows moderating a few degrees milder with each passing night.

Acadiana's next weather-maker will be difficult to forecast as it will be associated with an upper low, currently near the Pacific Northwest that will become a "cut-off" system (cut off from the jet-stream)...so it will be a slow-mover and difficult to time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, the model consensus is for periods of rain to develop Saturday as an area of low pressure tries to develop in the Northwestern Gulf.

This should bring at least a 60% chance of showers, centered around the daylight hours for now...if anything, rain chance numbers will likely increase during the course of the week, while the window for the rain may change.

Thereafter, it appears that the area will be in another quiet period with cool and dry conditions expected for much of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

