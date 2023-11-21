Seasonably cool...and getting chiller into next week

The forecast for Acadiana for the rest of the week will remain seasonably cool with plenty of cloud cover, with next week bringing more of the same, while temperatures chill closer to more winter-like readings.

In between, there will be a few weather-makers with some patchy light rain possible late Thanksgiving into the evening hours, with a better chance of showers arriving Sunday into Sunday night.

Thereafter into next week, the pattern continues to look remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures likely cooler than this week, with highs topping out closer to the mid-upper 50s.

In the near term, look for mostly cloudy, breezy and cool conditions overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-40s...clouds are expected thin to fair to partly cloudy skies by morning.

Wednesday will bring a sun and cloud mix, with perhaps more clouds than sun, especially into the afternoon.

High temperatures will be close to the upper 50s to lower 60s in most spots...similar to Tuesday, but with a lighter north wind.

Our next chance of rain may come later Thursday (Thanksgiving) afternoon into the evening hours as another upper disturbance from the Southwest rolls through the area.

Any precipitation late Thursday into Thursday night should be light with rain chances in the 20-40% at this time.

Thanksgiving temperatures look to be limited to the cool upper 50s during the day after a morning start in the 40s.

Lingering clouds are expected Friday with temperatures topping out a little milder, in the mid-60s.

The best-looking day over the next 5-6 days looks to be Saturday with partly cloudy skies accompanied by highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Another weather system will approach the area Sunday, bringing a better chance of showers to the area especially into Sunday afternoon.

Do not expect much in the way of significant rain accumulations with the next couple of systems...1/4" or less likely, combined.

After the weekend, next week looks to remain on chilly-side with daytime highs mostly in the 50s while lows slip closer to the lower 40s...and more than likely, upper 30s for northern portions of the Acadiana area.

Overall the forecast for Acadiana has a definitive El Nino feel to it as we head into the first week of December.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Monday's Severe Weather Reports:

As expected, the bulk of the severe weather that developed yesterday was concentrated from CenLA/NE LA into Mississippi.

Locally there were two EF1 tornadoes reported in Avoyelles Parish...one in Marksville with 100 mph winds, and the other with 105 mph winds, which traveled 15 miles from Cottonport to Simmesport.

Below are the official surveys verbatim, per the National Weather Service in Lake Charles:

0655 PM Tornado 1 WNW Marksville 31.13N 92.07W

11/20/2023 Avoyelles LA NWS Storm Survey

The tornado started along North Lee St (just south of the intersection with Tarleton St) with damage to trees, power lines, and roofs. The path continued across HWY 107 where nearby homes sustained damage to roofs from tree branches. Further east, damage from the tornado also occurred along the southern periphery of the track north of Andrus St where an oak tree fell through a small home. Thereafter the tornado continues over Spring Bayou Golf Course and progressed along an ENE motion toward rural lands south of Pecan Dr and River Ln before the 4.4 mile track ended.

0720 PM Tornado 1 E Cottonport 30.99N 92.04W

11/20/2023 Avoyelles LA NWS Storm Survey

The tornado began over northeast Cottonport near the intersection of Lana St and Zion St where homes sustained substantial roof and carport damage while multiple tree branches were scattered about twisted sheet metal. Path continues along a NE motion over rural lands while cross Couvillion St. Further tree damage and debris was found in nearby farmland along the tornado path. Later the path crossed MP Cutoff Rd near Mill Bayou with damage of large tree trunks seen nearby. Southeast of Hamburg the tornado uprooted more trees up south of Coco Lake. Hereafter, the tornado took a ENE motion starting along HWY 451 crossing Sutton Lake. After a 15 mile track the tornado ended near a Cemetery along HWY 451 and Big Bend Rd where further tree damage and the collapse of an old home was found.

