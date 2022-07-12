Scattered tropical showers & storms stay in forecast

Scattered tropical showers and storms will stay in the forecast for Acadiana for the rest of the week, with rain chances inching upward as the week finishes.

A weak tropical disturbance associated with an upper level and surface elongated area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf of Mexico has appeared less organized Tuesday with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) lowering expectations of any tropical development to 20% through this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This feature will be the main weather-maker for Acadiana over the next several days with highest rain chances either offshore or to the east of Acadiana proper, but the amount of shower and thunderstorm activity northwest of this feature (in Acadiana) remains a difficult task to forecast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Therefore, Wednesday's forecast looks similar to the weather pattern over the last few days with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms most likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances should get closer to 50% for Wednesday and perhaps near 60-70% for Thursday and Friday, but it should be noted that recent forecast models have been under-forecasting storm coverage across our region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest rain totals over the next week look to be lowering across the region with the Weather Prediction Center still indicating a 5-10" rainfall primarily offshore and clipping portions of Southeast Louisiana into Coastal Mississippi, while the GFS and Euro have also backed off of their 7 day forecasts...stay tuned for more changes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will continue in the low-mid 90s Wednesday with heat indices reaching 105° or better in spots, but Thursday and Friday may not be as warm accompanied by highs closer to the upper 80s with additional cloud cover.

Rain chances for the weekend should decrease slightly, but overall it appears that an atmospheric weakness aloft (associated with the same disturbance mentioned earlier) may stick around for the better part of next week keeping daily rain chances at or above normal.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

