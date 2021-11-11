Scattered Thursday morning showers; drier, eventually much cooler into weekend

Temperatures are considerably milder out the door this morning with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Scattered showers will be likely during the morning hours as a cold front advances into the area.

A couple thunderstorms could accompany the broken line of showers.

Bradley HRRR Model

Not much rainfall is expected with most of us picking up 0.3" or less.

Activity will begin to settle down and wane after lunchtime today.

Skies will gradually be clearing, and we may even get to see peaks of sunshine later on this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay mild in the middle 70s.

Clear skies in place tonight will allow overnight lows to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday as temperatures remain mild in the 70s.

It will not be until we get a secondary frontal boundary to push through Friday evening that we start getting much cooler temperatures to filter into the region.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-40s as afternoon high temperatures struggle to reach the lower 60s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will flirt with the upper 30s to lower 40s come Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies again heading into Sunday afternoon as temperatures push the upper 60s.

The pattern will stay relatively quiet at least through the first half of next week, but temperatures will be on a warming trend.

Have a great day!

