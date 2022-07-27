Scattered storms continue; weekend rain chances possibly lower

A good chance of scattered splash and dash showers and thunderstorms will continue for the Acadiana area, with slightly lower prospects for storms possible by the latter part of the weekend.

In the near-term, shower activity will gradually dissipate during the early evening hours with fair skies accompanied by warm and humid conditions overnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday and Friday will bring more of the same weather pattern with a 50-60% chance of daytime showers and storms.

And like the last several days, expect prime-time for activity from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

Activity on Friday may last a little longer into the early evening hours as a weak tropical wave pushes through the Gulf of Mexico.

In the wake of that wave, rain chances may decrease a bit this weekend, especially into Sunday, but there probably will still be some activity on the radar both afternoons.

Next week we'll see more of the same pattern with waves of some tropical moisture advancing through the Gulf of Mexico keeping rain chances above normal for much of the week, and probably into the follwing weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, while the Eastern Pacific is relatively busy with two tropical systems, the Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and it's expected to stay that way into the first week of August.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Saharan Dust is dominating across much of the Atlantic with some of that dust/haze likely to reach Acadiana and portions of the Gulf Coast this weekend.

