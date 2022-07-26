Scattered storm pattern not changing anytime soon

Acadiana will remain mired in the pattern of late with scattered late morning/early afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

Rain chances are expected to stay in the 40-50% next few days but could increase a bit more Friday as a tropical wave traverses across the Gulf of Mexico.

Prime time for activity Wednesday and Thursday will be from the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon with activity tapering significantly by late afternoon into the early evening leaving us with the opportunity for more great tropical sunsets.

Per usual, daily rain totals will generally be scant to less than 1/4" with a few isolated spots getting a better dump of rain in the 1-2" range.

In this pattern, expect rain at your location every other day, and when rain doesn't fall at your spot, you'll still probably hear thunder at some point.

Daytime highs should be limited to the lower to perhaps mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday but may stay in the upper 80s Friday with better chance of storms in the forecast.

After the tropical wave Friday our rain chances may lower a bit into the weekend and/or early next week, but scattered afternoon storms will remain in the forecast.

It could be a little hotter this weekend with temperatures possibly approaching the mid-90s.

More of the same is anticipated into next week with perhaps another tropical wave enhancing or local rain chances toward the end of the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet with a few tropical waves that show no promise of development through the end of the month.

It should be noted that the prime of hurricane season really doesn't kick-in locally until mid-August, so the relatively quiet season to date is considered near normal.

Program note: KATC will be airing a half hour hurricane special, just before the 'prime" of the season called "Weathering the Storm", at 5:30 pm on August 4th.

