Scattered splash and dash thundershowers

There's been a slow uptick on scattered shower and thundershower activity across Acadiana over the last couple of days, with a better trend of rain coverage expected to continue, especially by Thursday.

Look for any activity Tuesday afternoon to settle down by evening with a light and variable to southwest wind at 0-5 mph for the firework smoke-followers.

Power Doppler 3

Lows tonight/Wednesday morning will drop to the still-above-normal upper 70s.

Wednesday will bring roughly a 50/50 chance of getting wet by mostly short-lived thundershowers...most areas won't see much if any significant rainfall, but a few isolated areas could get a nice, brief soaking.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Wednesday will still top out in the low-mid 90s with a few intervals of sun possible in between shower activity...which means after any showers, it could be that much steamier.

Heat index values will still likely reach 105° in spots!

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Thursday, a weakness in the atmosphere between two high pressure ridges will become centered over our area which should lead to a very good chance of showers and some locally heavy thunderstorms.

Rainfall on Thursday could bring an inch or two of much needed rain to spots...but not all of us.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with any luck, temperatures may not reach 90° Thursday if there's enough cloud coverage included.

The chance of scattered showers and a few storms will continue through the weekend while the odds of catching a storm slowly decreasing to 30-40%, and then 20% or less most days into next week.

Daytime highs will be climbing back into the low-mid 90s this weekend and expect mostly mid-90s next week, with some upper 90s possible toward the end of said week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Elsewhere in the weather world, it remains quiet in the tropics, and it is expected to stay that way for the next week.

