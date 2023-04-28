Scattered showers Saturday, sun returns Sunday

After a pleasant Friday evening for Acadiana, the weather will turn unsettled into Saturday with clouds and some scattered showers a good bet for the area.

An upper level disturbance rolling out of the Rockies Friday afternoon is expected to induce weak low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday with the bulk of the heavier rains and storms concentrating offshore with this system.

Scattered showers (60% chance) will be likely for portions of Acadiana, primarily during the morning through the midday hours, with activity likely tapering into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While not expected to be widespread, there could be an isolated thunderstorm.

Fortunately, the window for rain chances should end during the afternoon.

Check Power Doppler 3 for the latest.

Breezy conditions will follow the rains Saturday afternoon/evening with full sunshine likely to return Sunday.

Rain totals are expected to be light, generally less than 1/4"...so the rains that will fall Saturday should be light and more of a nuisance.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect fair skies this Friday with temperatures dropping into, and holding in the lower 60s overnight.

Temperatures Saturday will be limited by cloud cover and scattered showers with readings mostly staying in the 60s...combine that with breezy conditions, it will feel quite cool for Festival International.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will chill further Saturday night into the 50s...so jackets and sweaters will be back!

Sunshine will return Sunday, and after a chilly start, look for temperatures to rise back into the upper 70s.

The weather next week looks relatively quiet while temperatures and humidity gradually increase throughout the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel