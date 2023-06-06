Scattered PM storms remain near-term, hotter, drier next week

Acadiana's early summer pattern with the chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms will continue for a few more days, but it's looking hotter and drier moving into next week.

In the near term, expect scattered showers and storms to dissipate early this evening, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by daybreak.

Latest Power Doppler 3, Acadiana's Doppler Radar

Look for another day with a sun and cloud mix, temperatures approaching the upper 80s to near 90°, and the threat of scattered afternoon/early evening showers and storms Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But instead of activity building in from the east like the last few days, storms Wednesday will develop to our north and drop southward, following the change in the upper level winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It should be repeat and rinse into the front end of the weekend with rain chances near 40% Wednesday and Thursday, roughly 30% Friday and perhaps a healthier 50% Saturday.

Thereafter, it appears that the atmosphere will begin to dry out while an upper level ridge begins to build across the Gulf Coast.

Rain chances will decrease to 20% Sunday and should be generally 10% or less most of next week.

Temperatures in the near term will be topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the end of the week, lower 90s this weekend and will likely climb toward the mid-90s for much of next week.

In addition, overnight lows will inch upward toward the mid-70s this weekend and could push the very uncomfortable mid-upper 70s next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting that temperatures on the Gulf Coast will be warmer/hotter than normal, while precipitation drops well below normal during the period of June 14-20, 2023.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Summer is coming!

Latest KATC 10 Day Forecast

