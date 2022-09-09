Scattered afternoon t-showers this weekend; drier, more pleasant next week

The same pesky upper level low situated over Eastern Louisiana will dominate the weather pattern across Acadiana this weekend allowing for partly sunny and warm conditions along with the threat of scattered afternoon/early evening showers and a few thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Saturday will be in the 40-50% range for most, with the eastern parishes of Acadiana, mainly Lafayette eastward likely to see the best shot at precipitation.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise most of our days this weekend will be partly to mostly sunny until the mid-afternoon when clouds followed by some shower/thunderstorm activity tries to roll in from the east/northeast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The upper low will shear out and get pushed off to the east starting Sunday gradually allowing for drier air to work its way into the region.

There will still be the chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms Sunday into Monday but rain chances ease to 30-40% or less.

By Monday evening, much drier conditions will move into the region behind a weak frontal system that is expected to stall and remain nearly stationary offshore most of next week.

This will translate to sunny and warm conditions Tuesday through at least Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 80s accompanied by noticeably lower relative humidity.

More importantly night time/early morning low temperatures next week should dip down closer to the mid-60s.

Humidity, clouds and the chance of showers could return by the following weekend.

Consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, as we near the peak of hurricane season this weekend, all remains quiet in the Gulf of Mexico with no threats to the region anticipated through the next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, Hurricane Earl is heading into the north Atlantic while a few other disturbances in the Central and eastern Atlantic have low potential for development at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Kay will continue to produce the threat of flash flooding in the Southern California, nearby deserts to the east into Arizona through Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel