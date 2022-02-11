Saturday front to bring a winter reminder

A cool front arriving Saturday morning will bring a couple day reminder that it is still winter in Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The chill will last through Monday morning before our next warm-up commences ahead of our next front arriving Thursday.

In the near term, expect a seasonably cool Friday night/Saturday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-40s along with the possibility once again, of patchy fog by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Saturday will bring a cloud and sun mix with winds picking up into the afternoon hours behind a vigorous cold front.

There may be a light shower or two behind the front into Saturday evening but chances of measurable rainfall will be near 10%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The big story will be the temperatures this weekend with midday highs Saturday in the mid-60s dropping into the 50s later into the afternoon and ultimately in the low-mid 30s by Sunday morning.

Gusty northerly winds near 15-25 mph with gusts pushing 30 mph will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with breezy conditions continuing through Sunday morning, wind chills at daybreak Sunday will be in the mid-20s!

Look for lots of sun and less wind Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-upper 50s.

Sunny and milder weather is expected next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and getting back into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Our next weather- and thunderstorm-maker is expected to arrive Thursday, and this system still looks to be a severe weather producer, per the Storm Prediction Center, and if not for Louisiana or Acadiana, but for portions of the Plains and perhaps on northward into the Midwest. More on this feature in the days to come.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

