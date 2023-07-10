Risk of scattered storms decreases this week...heat stays

After a decent scattering of afternoon/early evening thunderstorms expected for Acadiana during the afternoon/evening, rain chances for the area look to tone down toward the end of the week, with a period of what seems like, an endless summer...and it's only July!

After the chance of an early evening storm Monday evening, it should be a quiet overnight period with partly cloudy skies while temperatures hover around 80° through daybreak.

Look for partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions for our Tuesday with roughly a 50/50 chance of seeing scattered afternoon/early evening showers and storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon may flirt with the mid-90s while heat index values climb to 106-108°...just below "heat advisory" criteria.

Rob Perillo/KATC

From Wednesday/Thursday on it appears that our chance of scattered storms should drop to 20% or less as high pressure centered over Texas tries to flex its muscle into the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This weekend should bring much of the same, however a disturbance that pushes toward Acadiana Sunday could initiate a few more afternoon thunderstorms.

Overall, a typically hot summer pattern, with drier than normal conditions are expected for the bulk of the next week to 10 days.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, with the exception of a disturbance northeast of Bermuda heading for the open Atlantic, the tropics remain quiet.

------------------------------------------------------------

