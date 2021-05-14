Relatively nice weekend ahead before a wetter weather pattern returns next week

Well, we have made it through another week!

And, it'll be a nice and comfortable end to the week at that.

Expect mostly sunny skies on this Friday with a few high-level clouds trying to work in through the course of the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out near 80° this afternoon as humidity stays relatively low, especially for the time of year.

Winds will be light out of the northeast at around 3-6 mph.

Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 60s.

Fair to partly cloudy skies going into Saturday as temperatures top out a bit warmer in the lower to middle 80s.

Southerly winds will continue to bring in Gulf moisture heading into Sunday which will be increasing our humidity.

Outside chance that we see an isolated shower or two by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will settle into the middle 80s.

The weather pattern will quickly turn unsettled once again as we head through the majority of next week as a series of upper-level disturbances tap into that Gulf moisture to keep daily rain chances in our forecast.

Bradley Long Range Pattern

Some locally heavy downpours will be possible at times, so we'll have to watch that.

A decent soaking looks to be in store for most of the area.

Euro Rain Estimates

Keep in mind that models underestimated rainfall totals tremendously from earlier this week.

Be sure to stay with us for the very latest.

Y'all have a great weekend!

