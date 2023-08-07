Record smashing heat wave continues for at least another week

Acadiana's record smashing heat wave will likely continue for at least another week with daily highs near 100° or more through the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There may be some subtle day to day changes, especially with afternoon wind and wind direction, that will dictate whether we top out in the upper 90s or low 100s, but the bottom line: excessive heat and a worsening drought across the area is likely.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There is really nothing new to say other than there could be a few more storms in the 8-10 day period, but models have been advertising the same for several weeks now.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's beginning to appear that the only way the hottest summer on record in Acadiana will improve is by either tropical waves start making a run for the Gulf...maybe the 3rd or 4th week of the month, and/or we get a disturbance along a frontal trough to roll into the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As for the records, Lafayette has hit 100°+ temps 9 days in a row, with another potential 8 or more ahead! The previous record was 7 set in late August/early September of 2000.

In fact, just about every metric from record highs, to record lows, to 95°+ days, 98°+ days and 100° plus days are all beyond what has been observed in the area for the last 130 years!

