Record smashing heat wave continues for a week or more

Acadiana's record smashing heat wave, that essentially started in the first week of June, will be on it's hottest run with daily highs near or exceeding 100° into at least early next week!

Rob Perillo/KATC

After the hottest June, and now July on record, August will be starting off with a multi-day heat wave that could ultimately beat the all-time consecutive 100° days that the area experienced for 7 days from August 30 to September 5, 2000.

At the same time, the weather pattern will continue to challenge record daytime highs (low 100s) and night-time/morning lows of 82-83°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of Acadiana Tuesday as heat indices up to 113-118° will be possible with our triple digit heat in the shade.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A dominant ridge of high pressure will barely budge over the next week to 10 days supplying the area with more record heat.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be slight weaknesses in the atmosphere that drift southward toward the region each of the next few afternoons that could lead to a few isolated afternoon showers or storms...but rain chances will remain low, near 10-20% or less for most of the days ahead.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Climate-wise, the official high in Lafayette Monday was 103° which ties the record previously set in all the way back in 1899!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the tropics, an area of disturbed weather in the open Atlantic may develop into the next depression or storm, but the system is expected to curve into the open Atlantic.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The next named system will be "Emily".

There look to be no threats to the Gulf for at least the next two weeks...especially with the hot ridge of high pressure dominating our forecast.

