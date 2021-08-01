Rare August "cool" front to bring increasing rain chances to start week; eventually drier, less humid air

A risk of an evening storm will sit at around 20%.

Expect a warm and muggy night ahead as temperatures dip into the middle and upper 70s under fair to partly cloudy skies.

We'll start off Monday with coastal showers and storms with otherwise mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the area.

A frontal boundary will begin to approach from the north on Monday.

Bradley HRRR Model

That, couple with daytime heating tomorrow afternoon, will help to generate a healthy scattering of showers and storms.

Additionally, with a good amount of low-level moisture in place, locally heavy rains will be possible at times.

Rain chances will stay elevated into the evening hours.

The front will remain kind of draped across the area on Tuesday, so I have to keep rain chances slightly elevated in the 50-60% range, but it does not appear it will be raining all day long.

Plenty of cloud cover on Tuesday will hold our temperatures in the middle 80s.

Bradley GFS Long Range

The boundary will finally push offshore by Wednesday with drier, less humid air filtering in behind it.

Although we won't necessarily see a drastic change in our temperatures, (highs still near 90°) it will at least "feel" closer to that actual air temperature instead of the triple digits.

Additionally, overnight lows will flirt with the upper 60s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings which will be pretty nice.

It is the little things this time of year, so we'll take it!

Onshore flow from the Gulf will return by the weekend as will our typical afternoon scattered showers and storms.

That pattern looks to hold into next week as well.

Have a great first week of August, y'all!

In the Tropics:

No new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.