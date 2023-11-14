Rains to end...clouds stay

Periods of rain, drizzle and mist are expected to gradually end through the overnight hours, but clouds are likely to stay for a couple of more days.

Low pressure aloft over Louisiana combined with a surface low Southeast of Louisiana will be slow to move out of the area....so will the precipitation overnight, but the clouds are expected to last at least through Thursday.

Temperatures will not change a whole lot with the cloud cover with Wednesday morning lows generally in the mid-upper 50s.

Look for mostly cloudy skies to persist (perhaps with a morning sprinkle) Wednesday, while temperatures try to moderate toward the mid-60s...provided there may be a few brief breaks in the cloud cover from time to time.

Mostly cloudy skies, with more breaks in the clouds, and temperatures reaching the mid-upper 60s after a morning start in the upper 50s are expected Thursday.

Skies should become partly cloudy by Friday, allowing for afternoon readings to push toward the mid-70s.

The weekend looks pretty nice at this point with mostly sunny skies Saturday followed by some increased cloud cover into Sunday ahead of our next weather system.

Highs this weekend should be in the lower 70s while it chills to near 50° Saturday night.

Acadiana's next weather-maker is expected to arrive early next week...with models still split between Monday and/or Tuesday.

Like this week's system, rain totals should be in the 1/2-1" range...so hopefully the next system will help a little bit more with the ongoing drought, as this week's weather system was quite underwhelming, given the forecast guidance that was available beforehand.

Thereafter, models do agree that conditions should improve for next Wednesday of next week with cooler conditions moving in for the latter part of the week.

For now, Thanksgiving looks nice, cool and dry with a morning start in the low-mid 40s and an afternoon finish near or slightly above 60°!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

