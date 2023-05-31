Rain chances stay low, could improve by Sunday

Rain chances are expected to stay low, or even lower for most of Acadiana for the rest of the week, but by Sunday afternoon, conditions could become more favorable for scattered afternoon storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect fair to partly cloudy skies overnight through Friday morning with lows ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, and technically hot, with highs reaching the lower 90s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances are expected to be closer to 10-15% Thursday and near 5-10% Friday as drier air temporarily moves in from the northeast...thanks in part to weak low pressure developing in the Gulf.

Speaking of which, a weak, lopsided surface low pressure circulation has developed in the East-Central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to maintain a low, 20% chance of tropical development of a meandering system over the next couple of days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, conditions look unfavorable for further tropical development as the system drifts toward the Florida Peninsula and perhaps Keys/Cuba this weekend.

Some of our models, do develop a low pressure hybrid system, as it nears the Florida Coast, which could concentrate some heavy rainfall for portions of the Sunshine State...either way, it looks like plenty of liquid sunshine there into the weekend!

Rob Perillo/KATC

While this disturbance poses no direct threat to Louisiana, offshore, easterly swells are likely to increase by Friday especially for Eastern Louisiana and deep water areas offshore to our south,

The longer term outlook for Acadiana does show some weakening in the upper atmosphere permitting a few disturbances to get near to our region later this weekend, which should translate to a better chance of scattered afternoon storms, primarily Sunday into early next week.

For now, there are no widespread soakers in the KATC 10 Day Forecast, and overall, the pattern continues to look drier and a little hotter than normal for the next couple of weeks.

