Rain chances inching back up

The prospects of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Acadiana is expected to increase closer to 60% Thursday into Friday with most activity during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Look for temperatures Thursday to start in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build through midday as temperatures near 90°, followed shortly thereafter by a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be repeat and rinse for Friday with more cloud cover holding our high temperatures closer to the upper 80s.

There is expected to be little change for the weekend with the risk of scattered primarily afternoon showers and thunderstorms a little closer to 40-50%.

The picture seems to only get wetter going into next week as a weakening frontal trough settles southward into the region through mid-next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This means higher rain chances will be likely into next week along with a better chance of some big soakings and more persistent cloud cover that could hold our high temperatures closer to the mid-80s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

As typical with scattered storms in the summertime, some storms will be capable of producing an inch or two of rain on any given day, periods of frequent lightning, and some gusty winds in and near bigger storm complexes.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet from the Gulf, through the Caribbean and into the Tropical Atlantic.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The National Hurricane Center however is monitoring a small disturbance in the North-Central Atlantic that has a very low chance of development in the near term and will ultimately be swept further out to sea in a few days.

