Rain chances gradually ease into the weekend as the heat stays on

Energy from the north will continue to work into the region through this evening.

That will help to spark off scattered showers and storms across the area as they gradually move to the south.

Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning could accompany any one storm.

Bradley HRRR Model

Any activity we do see develop will come to an end after midnight.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 70s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for our Friday.

It'll be a hot one out there as temperatures reach the lower and middle 90s.

Heat indices will settle into the lower 100s.

A few scattered late afternoon and evening storms will be possible as well.

A ridge of high pressure will really begin to flex its muscle this weekend, helping to lower rain chances.

Expect hot and humid conditions for both Saturday and Sunday as afternoon highs settle into the middle 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Nothing really out of the ordinary as we head into next week.

Temperatures will approach the upper 80s to lower 90s for our afternoons as rain chances sit in the 30-40%.

Drier, more comfortable air may try and work in once again by the end of next week and into the following weekend.

We'll see how the pattern continues to evolve with time.

Have a great one!

In the tropics:

Hurricane Larry is well on its way to becoming the next major hurricane of the season out in the open Atlantic.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

It is likely to achieve category 4 status by Sunday.

Bradley Hurricane Larry Track

It'll track pretty close to the island of Bermuda, so we'll have to keep an eye on it for them.

It is not going to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC continues to highlight an area of disturbed weather just off the coast of Honduras.

They only give it a 20% chance of development as the moisture tracks toward the Bay of Campeche.

It does not appear that it will cause too many issues as the models really do not do a whole lot with it.

Nonetheless, we'll keep an eye on it in the days ahead.

One other little spot just off the African coast has a 30% chance for development.

We'll track its progression over the next several days.

