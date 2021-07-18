Rain chances elevated to start the new week; potential break in the pattern by week's end

Any scattered showers and storms that remain on the radar late this afternoon will come to an end after sunset.

Warm and muggy tonight as low temperatures only drop back into the middle and upper 70s under generally fair skies.

We'll start Monday off with a sun and cloud mix as temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK SET-UP:

An extension of a trough across the eastern U.S. will be stretched all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

The southern extent of that trough will cut-off and retrograde westward with time.

This feature aloft will continue provide atmospheric lift on top of a good amount of low-level that will be in place at the surface (stalled frontal boundary to the north).

As a result, rain chances stay elevated through mid-week.

**

Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop during the afternoon on Monday, especially late afternoon and evening hours as a frontal trough will be advancing southward.

Healthy rain chances will remain though Monday night as well.

Heavy downpours will be possible early Tuesday morning per the latest HRRR model...

Scattered activity will remain possible throughout the rest of our Tuesday under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the middle 80s with the added cloud cover.

Not much change in the pattern going into Wednesday/Thursday with rain chances in the 50-60% range.

By Friday, high pressure will start to edge in from the east as rain chances slowly start to ease.

They should begin to come down even more by next weekend as that high settles in a little closer to the region.

That scenario would turn us hotter as temperatures potentially push the lower to middle 90s.

Have a great week, y'all!

~Bradley

In the tropics:

All remains quiet in the Atlantic basin with no developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

