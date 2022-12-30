Quiet weekend before next weather-maker arrives early next week

Acadiana will get to enjoy a relatively quiet weekend with mild temperatures and some limited sun in the afternoons before our next weather-maker delivers another round of locally heavy rains and perhaps a more elevated threat of severe storms early next week.

Fortunately there was no severe weather reported in Acadiana Friday morning other than some localized street flooding, with most of us catching between a couple of inches of rain with isolated spots up to 3-6".

Rob Perillo/KATC

Moving into the overnight hours expect mostly cloudy, damp and relatively mild conditions through Saturday morning along with the risk of areas of mostly light fog (or a lowering cloud deck) developing toward daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fog could be an issue again late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The weather this weekend will start off mostly cloudy (and foggy) Saturday morning with clouds expected to burn off to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Saturday should top out in the mild lower 70s...some 10° above normal for the time of the year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

New Year's Eve will be a little cooler with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s (still 10° above normal) along with the chance of fog redeveloping into Sunday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow the potential fog Sunday morning with the possibility of a few intervals of afternoon sun...temperatures will again top out in the low-mid 70s but could reach the upper 70s if we see more sun than currently anticipated.

Acadiana's next weather-maker will approach the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing another round of some locally heavy rainfall along with an attendant risk of severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The risk of severe weather should be more substantial with the weather system early next week, especially just north of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Stay tuned this weekend for further details on the severe weather risk and projected rain totals.

Thereafter, mid-late next week and the following weekend look sedate and seasonably cool...it will be colder at night, but no freezes are expected through the next 10 days.

Happy New Year!



