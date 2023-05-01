Quiet & warmer with chance of showers by the weekend

The weather pattern for Acadiana this week continues to look relatively benign while a slow warming trend is expected.

By Friday and the weekend, it should become quite warm and humid, and with a few disturbances aloft passing through the area, expect the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to be back in the forecast starting Friday.

In the near term, expect another fair and cool night ahead with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It should be another nice day for the area Tuesday with some high clouds mixing in to occasionally dull the sun.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures will be in the low-mid 80s...right near normal for May.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for much the same Wednesday into Thursday while morning lows and afternoon highs start to rise.

By Friday into the weekend it will feel closer to summer, with highs in the upper 80s accompanied by lows creeping into the 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances, primarily during the afternoons, will increase to near 30-40% into this weekend.

The weather pattern into next week continues to look warm, humid and unsettled with rain chances possible...and a cool front however, is currently not in the KATC 10 Day Forecast!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel