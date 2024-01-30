Quiet through Friday; next rain-maker arrives Saturday

Acadiana's weather will stay on a roll through the rest of the week, but another soaker is still expected for the area Saturday.

In the near term, look for fair skies and seasonably cool temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday nights with lows in the mid-40s.

Expect a mostly sunny Wednesday with a high right near 70° (Tuesday we reached 72°).

Rob Perillo/KATC

More high clouds are expected for the area Thursday, dulling the sun and limiting our highs to the upper 60s.

Partly sunny conditions are forecast for Friday with clouds likely increasing during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday's highs will be in the lower 70s after a morning start closer to 50°.

Rain and a few embedded storms remain in the forecast for Saturday as a potent storms system sweeps through the area this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will bring mostly rain, occasionally heavy at times, to the area mainly during the daytime hours (based on today's guidance), with the Euro maintaining fairly decent rains into the early evening hours, while the GFS is a touch faster.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Both models yield generally about a 1-2" rainfall for the area with higher amounts farther east into Eastern Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Portions of central Acadiana eastward are hatched in by the Weather Prediction Center for a slight risk (level 2 out of 4) for the possibility of excessive rainfall Saturday that could lead to some localized flooding due to our previous saturated grounds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At this point however, the storm system will be moving quickly enough to keep any local flood risk locally to a minimum.

In addition, the risk of any severe weather should primarily manifest either east of Acadiana and/or in the Gulf of Mexico...while the risk is quite low, it's not zero, and we'll reassess any potential severe and flood risks, should they develop, in the days to come.

Thereafter, Sunday is looking better with some limited sun possible, while clouds and chilly temperatures return underneath the upper low guiding this weekend's weather system on Monday.

Most of next week looks cool and dry but there could be some rain chances developing toward next Friday...and/or at some point during the Mardi Gras Weekend...but that remains beyond the 10 Day Forecast for now.

