Quiet start to week; temperatures on a moderating trend

BEAUTIFUL weather across Acadiana today with plenty of sunshine out there!

Clear skies will be in place tonight as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 40s.

Some patchy ground fog could be possible, especially for areas along and south of the interstate.

A mostly sunny start to out Monday will give way to some clouds streaming in by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit milder and top out in the middle 70s.

Mostly sunny skies heading into Tuesday with temperatures pushing the middle to even upper 70s in spots.

We'll start to favor more of a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday as low-level moisture continues to increase courtesy of southerly winds.

A stray shower or two may be possible, but not overly likely.

Isolated rain chances will return Thursday ahead of a weak frontal boundary.

Not a great deal of rainfall is expected at this time (~0.25" or less)

Turning slightly cooler by Friday and into the first half of the weekend.

Rain chances could increase a bit sometime by the end of the weekend and into the first parts of next week.

We'll see how the long-range pattern continues to evolve with time.

