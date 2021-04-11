Quiet start to the week; Turning a bit unsettled by mid-week

We saw plenty of sunshine out there on our Sunday as temperatures climbed into the lower 80s.

Although warm, humidity values were lower which made things more comfortable and enjoyable for sure.

Generally clear skies will be in place tonight as low temperatures fall back into the middle 50s.

With a slight return flow from the Gulf overnight, we can not rule out the potential to see some patchy fog developing in spots.

Bradley Fog

Models have been zoning in on the I-10 corridor on southward for this fog development.

We'll watch the trends this evening.

Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny sky on Monday with the exception of a few passing high-level clouds by the afternoon.

It will be slightly warmer as high temperatures push the middle 80s.

Tuesday will kick off a slightly more unsettled pattern across Acadiana heading into mid-week.

A disturbance will traverse the region on Tuesday which will help to spark off scattered showers and storms.

I have rain chances at around 60%, but the day does not appear to be a washout.

Furthermore, severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Yet another disturbance will move through on Wednesday keeping our rain chances slightly elevated.

This particular disturbance will push through a weak cold front which will pave the way for slightly cooler conditions and lower humidity for Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall totals through mid-week range from ~1-3".

Bradley Rain estimates

Expect the exact estimates to come into better focus over the next couple of days.

Bradley Rain estimates

We stay somewhat unsettled as we round out the week, although rain chances will come down slightly on Thursday.

I hope you all have a great week!

~Bradley

