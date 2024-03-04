Potentially stormy early Tuesday

Another potentially stormy period is on tap for Acadiana Tuesday, primarily during the morning hours...thereafter, rain chances should decrease with some sun possible into the latter part of the afternoon.

In the near term, scattered showers, perhaps with a few rumbles of thunder, are anticipated overnight with rain chances somewhere between 40 and 60%.

It will be mild and humid with temperatures and dew points hovering together which combined with light winds, could allow for some fog formation for portions of Acadiana (especially for the coastal waters) toward daybreak.

Lows overnight will range from the upper 60s to near 70°...right where are normal high temperatures should be this time of year!

Showers and potentially strong storms are expected to be back in the Acadiana area Tuesday, primarily during the morning hours.

Latest Power Doppler 3

Both our short-term, high resolution models are indicating there could be a strong, possibly a supercell, storm complex that will traverse the region during the morning hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is maintaining a low-end marginal risk of isolated severe storms for the area...and for Acadiana, this should be limited to the morning/midday hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The primary severe threat should any storms become intense, would be for damaging winds and hail...while any tornado threat will likely be lower, but it's not zero.

Rain totals for most in the area look to be in the 1/4-3/4" range with potentially much higher totals possible toward St Mary Parish into Eastern Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It appears that the weather should "let-up" during the afternoon hours Tuesday with some sun possible during the latter part of the afternoon. Tuesday's high will be near 80°.

Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of this week with partly sunny and warm conditions accompanied by highs reaching the lower 80s.

Clouds return Thursday ahead of our next weather-maker that should arrive Friday and depart by early Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Friday weather system per the SPC, may have a more definitive attendant severe weather threat with it, so stay tuned for that one too.

Look for cooler temperatures and plenty of lingering clouds for the weekend, with some nice weather to follow into early next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

